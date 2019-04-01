NZ Tech Podcast: 5G and mega zoom on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Cora NZ Autonomous Air Taxi trial, Tesla's new ridesharing, NZ Game revenue soars
This week we feature Paul Spain with tech journalist Bill Bennett.
Listen to the Podcast here:
You can keep current with our latest NZ Tech Podcast updates via Twitter @NZTechPodcast, the NZ Tech Podcast website or the facebook page. Published by World Podcasts and Podcasts NZ
Gorilla Technology
Free Tesla Supercharging
Special thanks to organisations who support innovation and tech leadership in New Zealand by partnering with NZ Tech Podcast:
Sumo Logic
Vodafone NZ
HP
Samsung
Spark NZ
Vocus
Other related posts:
NZ Tech Podcast: Ambit, Amazon founders $10B gift, COVID-19 vs Tech, Google photo leak
NZ Tech Podcast: iPhone 11 Pro's superb night photography, Microsoft Surface Duo (Android Phone) and Surface Neo (Windows 10X tablet)
NZ Tech Podcast 455: Ex-Uber engineer charged for stealing IP, Australia vs Online Extremism, Huawei Mate 30 to lack Google Play Store