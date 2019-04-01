NZ Tech Podcast: Ambit, Amazon founders $10B gift, COVID-19 vs Tech, Google photo leak

This week Tim Warren (Chief Operating Officer, Ambit) join’s Paul Spain to discuss – COVID-19 vs tech, NZ's first AI police officer, the anticipated launch of Uber Grocery in NZ, Google's accidental sharing of private photos, Taika Waititi’s MacBook keyboard complaints at the Oscars, the improving state of AI smart speakers for Kiwis and Bezos $10B gift.

Of course, Tim Warren also discusses his own growing tech firm Ambit - and their conversation platform.

Hosted by Paul Spain and this week’s guest: Tim Warren (Ambit).

Listen to the Podcast here:

