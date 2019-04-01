Tech News and Opinions (by Paul Spain)
Apple shakes up Mac, iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS + Netflix Local Originals, Rocket Lab ups pace, TikTok vs Trump
News and Opinion, posted: 24-Jun-2020 02:40
Sarah Putt (CIO) joins Paul Spain (Gorilla Technology) to discuss the news from Apple’s online WWDC event covering Mac, iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS. Plus the $140m police froze linked to Cybercrime, Netflix Local Originals, TikTok vs Trump and Rocket Lab acceleration as they look to shoot for the moon next year.
Special thanks to organisations who support innovation and tech leadership in New Zealand by partnering with NZ Tech Podcast:
