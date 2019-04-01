Apple shakes up Mac, iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS + Netflix Local Originals, Rocket Lab ups pace, TikTok vs Trump

Sarah Putt (CIO) joins Paul Spain (Gorilla Technology) to discuss the news from Apple’s online WWDC event covering Mac, iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS. Plus the $140m police froze linked to Cybercrime, Netflix Local Originals, TikTok vs Trump and Rocket Lab acceleration as they look to shoot for the moon next year.

Listen to the Podcast here:

NZ Tech Podcast

Paul Spain

Gorilla Technology

Free Tesla Supercharging

Special thanks to organisations who support innovation and tech leadership in New Zealand by partnering with NZ Tech Podcast:

Sumo Logic

HP

Samsung

Vodafone NZ

Spark NZ

Vocus



Other related posts:

NZ Tech Podcast: Ambit, Amazon founders $10B gift, COVID-19 vs Tech, Google photo leak

NZ Tech Podcast: 5G and mega zoom on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Cora NZ Autonomous Air Taxi trial, Tesla's new ridesharing, NZ Game revenue soars

NZ Tech Podcast: iPhone 11 Pro's superb night photography, Microsoft Surface Duo (Android Phone) and Surface Neo (Windows 10X tablet)





