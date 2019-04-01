Apple shakes up Mac, iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS + Netflix Local Originals, Rocket Lab ups pace, TikTok vs Trump

Tech Jungle


Sarah Putt (CIO) joins Paul Spain (Gorilla Technology) to discuss the news from Apple’s online WWDC event covering Mac, iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS. Plus the $140m police froze linked to Cybercrime, Netflix Local Originals, TikTok vs Trump and Rocket Lab acceleration as they look to shoot for the moon next year.

